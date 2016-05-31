loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) GS Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) GS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34475 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Anti-lock braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric heated door mirrors, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power-assisted steering, Steering wheel audio system controls, Volumetric protection (alarm), Paint finish: metallic, 7 Seat Pack, Automatic climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, USB single and scroll iPod connectivity, Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Exterior Upgrade Pack, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    416151
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34475 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£22,990

Advantage Land Rover Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom

