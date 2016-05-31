loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 83000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREEN

two owners full land rover service history, new mot, excellent inside and out drives superb, , Remote Central Locking(two keys) sat nav, , Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Alloy Wheels, Full Leather Interior, Immobiliser, Alarm, Cruise Control, Side Airbags, finance available.any further questions call 07860802942.viewing by appointment only.thanks for looking.

  • Ad ID
    419023
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    83000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
