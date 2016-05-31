LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 69291 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front park distance control, PAS, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bright pack - Discovery, Windsor leather pack - Discovery,Comfortable, extremely spacious and packed full of features.
Northampton Motorpark
Northampton, NN39HZ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017