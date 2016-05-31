loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 69291 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front park distance control, PAS, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bright pack - Discovery, Windsor leather pack - Discovery,Comfortable, extremely spacious and packed full of features.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406080
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    69291 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£23,500

Northampton Motorpark
Northampton, NN39HZ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!