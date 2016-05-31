loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 72884 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Elec Heated + Adjust Door Mirrors, Electronic Traction Control, Engine Immobiliser, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Loadspace Cover, Locking Wheel Nuts, Luggage Net, PAS, Rear Park Distance Control, Remote Locking, Tailgate Wash/wipe, Trip Computer, Body Colour Door Mirrors, Volumetric Anti Theft Alarm, Body Colour Rear Applique Panel, Body Colour Bumpers, Front And Rear Electric Windows, Seatbelt Warning, Electronic Air Suspension/variable Ride Height, 'Global' Closing Of Front/rear Windows, Third Row Map Lights, Push Button Starter, Hill Descent Control, Power Foldback Door Mirrors, Keyless Entry, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Interior Mood Lighting, Heated Seats Front And Rear, Electric Steering Column Lock, Accessory Socket In Rear, CBC - (Cornering Brake Control), Cup Holders, Split Fold Rear Seat (65/35), Rear View Camera, Front And Rear Head Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Isofix, Electronic Parking Brake, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Front Park Distance Control, Hill Start Assist, Parking Heater, ABS + EBD + EBA, Electric Height/reach Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Front Sunroof And Fixed Rear Glass, Bright Pack - Discovery, Complex 35/30/35 2nd Row Seat, 3rd Cupholder In Row 1, Premium Navigation Including Voice And TMC With Touch Screen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Premium Leather Upholstery, Diesel Particulate Filter, Active Roll Mitigation, Body Coloured Wheel Arches, IPod Connection, Noble Plate Finish, Heated Windscreen + Washer Jets, DAB Digital Radio, Terrain Response, Roll Stability Control, Premium Leather Pack - Discovery, Oberon Finish Door Handles, Titan Finish Two Bar Grille, Gradient Acceleration Control, Metallic Paint, Roof Rails, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Grand Black Lacquer Wood Trim, Hi ICE Pack - Discovery, 19" 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Non Smokers Pack - Discovery, Alloy Wheels, 20" alloy wheels,

  • Ad ID
    401624
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    72884 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Lindacre Ipswich Ltd
Ipswich, IP15LJ, Suffolk
United Kingdom

