LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 GS 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 GS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68384 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Bronze Metallic

1 Owner, Full Service History, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Connectivity, DAB Digital Radio, iPod/USB Connectivity, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Steering Column, Trip Computer With Message Centre, Front Foglights, Heated Rear Window, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Airbags, Anti Lock Braking System, EBD & ASR, Anti-Theft Device, Central Door Locking, Child Locks

  • Ad ID
    412971
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    68384 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
