LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 GS 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 GS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68384 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Bronze Metallic
1 Owner, Full Service History, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Connectivity, DAB Digital Radio, iPod/USB Connectivity, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Steering Column, Trip Computer With Message Centre, Front Foglights, Heated Rear Window, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Airbags, Anti Lock Braking System, EBD & ASR, Anti-Theft Device, Central Door Locking, Child Locks
Evans Halshaw Hyundai & SEAT Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31DH, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017