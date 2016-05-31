LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 Sdv6 255 Gs 5dr Auto [Electric Sunroof, Fixed Glass Alpine Roof, 19&qu

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 255 Gs 5dr Auto [Electric Sunroof, Fixed Glass Alpine Roof, 19&qu Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56500 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Bronze

We are delighted to present this beautifully appointed Nara Bronze Land Rover Discovery 4 with its upgraded electric sunroof (front passengers) & fixed glass alpine roof (rear passengers), 19" split spoke alloy wheels, privacy glass, incredibly capable diesel engine & huge 3,500 kg towing capacity.

  • Ad ID
    417964
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    56500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
