LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 XS 4x4 5dr Auto [8]

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SD V6 XS 4x4 5dr Auto [8] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Orkney Grey with Cream Leather Interior, 1 Owner from New with Full Land Rover Service History! EXTRA'S FITTED :- 19" HSE style alloy wheels on matching Goodyear tyres, Mud flaps, Power folding door mirrors, Multi function steering wheel with paddleshift. XS FEATURES:- 7 Seats, Front & rear park distance control, HDD Navigation system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB Digital radio, Radio/CD/iPod/USB, Bluetooth audio interface, Harmon Kardon surround sound system, Voice control system, Cruise control, Heated front seats, Auto climate control, Auto lights & wipers function, Remote central locking, Air suspension, Terrain response programme, On board computer + Much More! **THIS STUNNING DISCO 4 WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Land Rover Service History carried out @ 11k, 24k, 35k, 49k miles : Freshly serviced @ 59k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : On matching Goodyear tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.

  • Ad ID
    411980
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£22,995

Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom

