LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 SE Tech 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Brown, At Ridgway Cars we take the stress out of used car buying.This means we offer outstanding customer service in a relaxed & friendly environment.All of our cars have been subject to a 104 point check.We love Discovery's due to their luxury & practicality. This an outstanding 1 owner example., Upgrades - black pack, 1 owner, Last serviced on 10/10/2017 at 21,000 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Hard Disk Navigation System, Digital Radio (DAB), Front Parking Aid with Front Visual Display, Cruise Control, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Heated Front Seats, Voice Control for Navigation, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Alloy Wheels - 19in 7-Spoke Style 703, Land Rover Audio System - Radio, Push Button Start/Stop, Leather Seats - Manual Adjustment, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Heated Windscreen, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Start Assist. 7 seats, Viewing by appointment only. Finance & part exchange welcome. Ridgway Car Sales Ltd is a small family run business. Call for a friendly chat about this vehicle we will be happy to help. Opportunity to buy an extended warranty at excellent prices. Finance available at great monthly prices. Call/ text/ email us today : ) Nationwide delivery 99!, 34,295 p/x welcome