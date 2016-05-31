LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr (start/stop) Automatic

Accessories

White, EVERY CAR INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY THE *AA* AND GUARANTEED FOR UPTO THREE YEARS *DRIVE AWAY SAME DAY WITH TOTAL CONFIDENCE* HAYSELDEN SELECT PART OF THE VOLKSWAGEN GROUP BASED IN SOUTH YORKSHIRE. A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS SINCE 1959 OFFERING ALL OF THE BACK UP AND SUPPORT FROM A FRANCHISED MAIN DEALER, 2 owners, Four wheel-drive, 7 seats, Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE, Stunning example with full Land rover service history specification includes full black leather interior finished with piano gloss black trims & inlays, Multiple setting front & rear heated seats, Satellite navigation system with traffic information, 3 Electronic sun roofs, Detachable factory fitted tow bar, 20'' Gloss black 7 twin spoke alloy wheels, Memory seat functions, Meridian surround sound system, Reverse parking camera with guide lines, Front & rear audible and visual parking sensors, Black package with gloss black grille/door handles/side vents and badges, Side steps with rubber tops, Boot spoiler, Refrigerator in centre console, Cruise control with speed limiter, Privacy glass, Heated quick clear windscreen, Keyless entry with 1 touch lock system, Multiple off road & winter settings, Adjustable ride height suspension, Automatic xenon lights with LED daytime running lights, Keyless go engine start, Automatic rain sensing window wipers, DAB digital radio with aux/usb ports, Cd player with touch screen monitor, Electronically adjustable folding wing mirrors, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Black roof