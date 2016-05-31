LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic Silver, + 6 MONTH AA GOLD WARRANTY + TWO OWNER + FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY + SIDE STEPS + FULL BLACK LEATHER + SAT-NAV + REVERSE CAMERA + XENON'S + PHONE + TWIN SUNROOFS + FRONT AND REAR SENSORS +, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Climate Control - Automatic, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, Touch Screen, Parking Aid - Rear, Front Park Distance Control, Audio System - Digital Radio, Windscreen Heated, Metallic Paint, Message Centre, 19in 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheel - 255/55 AT/V Rated Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, Portable Audio Interface, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm. 7 seats, **SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS - ALL PAYMENTS PAID MONTHLY., + EST.SINCE 1982 + PLEASE VIEW WEBSITE OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM FOR ALL''ON THE ROAD CHARGES'', 20,795