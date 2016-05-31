loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 97000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

DOCUMENTED SERVICE HISTORY,TOP SPEC,DRIVES LIKE NEW,BEAUTIFUL CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT,LONG MOT, 3 MONTHS PARTS,LABOUR WARRANTY, 5 DAY DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE AVAILABLE,VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE, p/x welcome,Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated, Audio System - Digital Radio

  • Ad ID
    401613
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    97000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£18,490

Lakeview Cars
Biggleswade, SG189BE, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

