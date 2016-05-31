loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr Auto [8]

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr Auto [8] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE

Fuji White with Ebony Premium Leather, 1 Owner from New and Just Serviced, Stunning top of the range Disco 4! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Grand black lacquer wood trim, 20" 10 split spoke alloy wheels upgrade, Side steps, Privacy glass, Mud flaps. HSE FEATURES :- Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass Panoramic roof, Bi Xenon headlights with LED running lights, Front & rear park sensors with Reverse camera, Keyless entry, Powerfold door mirrors, Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Harman kardon surround sound system, Cruise control, Multi function leather steering wheel with Paddleshift, Auto climate control, Heated front & rear seats, Electric front seats with Memory function, Heated front windscreen, Auto lights & wipers function + much more! **THIS STUNNING DISCO HSE WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - 1 Yrs MOT : Freshly serviced @ 49k miles : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.

  • Ad ID
    411972
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£28,750

Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom

