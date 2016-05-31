loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 SDV6 XS 5d AUTO 255 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 4 SDV6 XS 5d AUTO 255 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Satellite Navigation DAB Bluetooth Audio+ Phone Connectivity USB Cruise Control Duel Climate Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Full Leather Interior Heated Seats Touch Screen We have Over 200 Vehicles In Stock And Offer The Lowest Finance Rates Possible All Our Cars Are Fully Hpi Clear Please Call Before Setting Of To Make Sure The Car You Are Interested In Is Still Available As We Have A Quick Turnover Of Stock,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Ashtray/Lighter, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Cigar Lighter, Climate Control, Computer, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Limited Slip Differential, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Split Rear, Sound Processor, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Eleven, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Upholstery Leather, Washer Jets - Heated

  • Ad ID
    421617
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    4
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
