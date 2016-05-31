LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 XS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 XS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 94970 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black
Cruise control, Rear park distance control, Roll over sensor, Navigation system with touch screen, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front and rear electric windows, Heated windscreen + washer jets, Power foldback door mirrors, Roof rails, Metallic paint, Third high level brake light, Cloth trim, Heated front seats, Accessory socket in rear, Auto climate control, Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat, Front and rear cup holders, Front armrest, Isofix, Loadspace cover, Convenience pack - Discovery 2 Seat, CBC - (Cornering brake control), DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, Hill descent control, Drive away door locking, Remote locking, Ultrasonic alarm, 4 corner Air Suspension with terrain response, trip computer and manual override, Cloth - Ebony
Arnold Clark Renault/Dacia (Dumbarton)
Oct 31, 2017