LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87070 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, 1 FORMER KEEPER, MOT AUGUST 2018, SERVICE HISTORY, 7 SEATS, SATNAV, BLACK LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, Injector issue smokes, HPI CLEAR, Satellite Navigation, Touch Screen Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Automatic Climate Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Heated Front Screen, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer. 7 seats, Finance Option, Warranty Offered, 5 Days Drive Away (Subject to Application),P/X Welcomed, 9,480

  • Ad ID
    414882
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    87070 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Quality Part X Ltd Edmonton
N170RU
United Kingdom

