LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 S 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 S 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 81043 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Buckingham Blue Metallic

MOT Next Nov, 30 Day Main Dealer Guarantee, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Speed Limiter, Rear Parking Sensors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Fog Lights, Headlamp Washer Jets, Spilt Tailgate, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Tinted Glass, Adjustable Steering Column, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Electric Wing Mirrors, Radio CD Player, Flexible 7 Seat Arrangement, Front Cup Holders, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Headrest, Trip Computer, ABS, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Airbags, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, 18'' Alloy Wheels, 2 x Keys with Car., Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Photographs Of Actual Car, Physical Car Available For Viewing Today

  • Ad ID
    407789
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    81043 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
