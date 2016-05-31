LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 HSE Auto

Accessories

Top of the Range Discovery 3 turbo diesel with 7 SEATS. Finished in Santorini Black metallic with contrasting FULL Almond Leather interior. FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY with 7 service stamps in the book. Cambelts were changed by Stratstone Main Dealer at 89,000 miles and documented. Many chromed extras including front grill, spotlight surrounds, door handles, side air intake and mirrors make the vehicle very distinctive and attractive. Light ash dash cappings compliment the almond leather. Immaculate condition throughout. Multi function steering wheel, cruise control, electric memory heated seats, e/windows&mirrors, side steps, alloys, tow bar, sat nav, cd player. 6 months RAC parts and labour nationwide warranty included in price. Finance arranged. Part ex welcome. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 7 DAYS A WEEK AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOMS. See our website for more details..www.hampshirespecialistvehicles.co.uk