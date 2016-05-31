loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 HSE Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 97000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Top of the Range Discovery 3 turbo diesel with 7 SEATS. Finished in Santorini Black metallic with contrasting FULL Almond Leather interior. FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY with 7 service stamps in the book. Cambelts were changed by Stratstone Main Dealer at 89,000 miles and documented. Many chromed extras including front grill, spotlight surrounds, door handles, side air intake and mirrors make the vehicle very distinctive and attractive. Light ash dash cappings compliment the almond leather. Immaculate condition throughout. Multi function steering wheel, cruise control, electric memory heated seats, e/windows&mirrors, side steps, alloys, tow bar, sat nav, cd player. 6 months RAC parts and labour nationwide warranty included in price. Finance arranged. Part ex welcome. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 7 DAYS A WEEK AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOMS. See our website for more details..www.hampshirespecialistvehicles.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408993
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    97000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£12,995

Hampshire Specialist Vehicles
Waterlooville, PO80AU, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!