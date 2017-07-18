LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 123000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Blue
7 STAMPS IN THE BOOK INCLUDING BILLS & CAMBELT CHANGED @ 82K, LATEST SERVICED BY A 4X4 SPECIALIST, AUGUST 2018 MOT, STEERING RACK & FRONT SUSPENSION ARMS REPLACED, SOME FEATURES INCLUDE: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SAT NAV, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS, 19" ALLOY WHEELS & CRUISE CONTROL, SPARE KEY, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 15/08/2018, Last serviced on 18/07/2017 at 122,073 miles, Service history, Satellite Navigation, Sunroof Electric, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Rear Park Distance Control, Front Park Distance Control, Voice Activated Controls, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Automatic Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Heated Front Screen, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Electric door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control, Power steering, Leather seats. 7 seats, Metallic Blue, OPENING HOURS: MONDAY: 9AM-5.30PM, TUESDAY: 9AM-5.30PM, WEDNESDAY: 9AM-18.30PM, THURSDAY: 9AM-19.00PM, FRIDAY: 9AM-17.00PM, SATURDAY: 9AM-17.00PM, CLOSED SUNDAYS, VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, LAST APPOINTMENT 45 MINUTES BEFORE CLOSING, PART EXCHANGES WELCOME
PRO Cars (Southampton) Ltd
Southampton, SO317DX, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017