LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Green
Metallic Green, + 6 MONTH AA GOLD WARRANTY + ONE OWNER -- SUPPLIER + FULL SERVICE HISTORY + SUNROOFS +, 2 owners, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Navigation Upgrade Including Voice and TMC, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Touch Screen Navigation System, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Voice Activated Controls, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Heated Seats Front/Rear, Cruise Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Front Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Metallic Micatallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Computer, Alloy Wheels - 19in ilo 17in, Alloy Wheels - 19in ilo 18in Style, Alloy Wheels 19in ilo 18in Style 2. 7 seats, + EST.SINCE 1982 + PLEASE VIEW WEBSITE OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM FOR ALL''ON THE ROAD CHARGES'', 12,795
Carscene
Norwich, NR32DW, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017