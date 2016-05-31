LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TD V6 5dr (7 Seats)

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 TD V6 5dr (7 Seats) Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 97000 Engine Size: Ext Color: Silver
Metallic Silver, Upgrades - Roof Rails, Tow Pack, 4 Corner Air Suspension with Terrain Response, Metallic Micatallic Paint, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side, Air conditioning, Air-Conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Central locking, Child locks & Isofix system, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Head Restraints, Immobiliser, Height adjustable drivers seat, Mirrors External, Power steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Speakers, Traction Control System. 7 seats, 6,490 p/x welcome
Williams Motor Company
Crewe, CW27RW, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017