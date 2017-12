LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 3 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 188 BHP

Accessories

Stunning Looking 7 SEAT Land Rover Discovery Finished In STORNOWAY GREY With Full Cream Leather Trim, Competitive Finance Available, Nationwide Delivery Available, FULL SERVICE HISTORY TO 100K, 7 SEATS, FACTORY SAT NAV, MOT APRIL 2018, 2 KEYS & Usual XS Spec, This Land Rover Discovery 7 SEAT Diesel 4 X 4 Comes With FULL SERVICE HISTORY INCL: CAMBELT REPLACED ,MOT APRIL 2018, 2 KEYS & A Full Valet, All Major Credit/Debit Cards Accepted, Full HPI Check, RAC APPROVED DEALER, Warranty/Finance Available, For Further Details Contact 07899 753842, Stunning Looking 7 SEAT Land Rover Discovery, Finished In The Best Colour Combination, Drives A1, Come And Visit Our INDOOR/OUTDOOR SHOWROOM ANYTIME, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, Don't Miss Out, MORE 4 X 4 DIESELS IN STOCK, Please Visit Our Website www.vanstopbolton.co.uk, Must Be The Best Example Available On The Market, Please Strictly No Offers At,7 SEATS, 2 KEYS, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, CAMBELT REPLACED, Service History, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Parrot Bluetooth, Power Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Rear Load Cover, Rain Sensor, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System