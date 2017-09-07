LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 XS 5 seat

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 XS 5 seat Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 153000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: SILVER
Very clean example throughout range rover sport wheels adjustable towing bracket receipt for clutch replacement and last service half leather trim drives very nice
Bay View Cars
Weymouth, DT36ED, Dorset
United Kingdom
