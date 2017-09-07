loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 XS 5 seat

£2,395
car description

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 XS 5 seat Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 153000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Very clean example throughout range rover sport wheels adjustable towing bracket receipt for clutch replacement and last service half leather trim drives very nice

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312737
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    153000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
Bay View Cars
Weymouth, DT36ED, Dorset
United Kingdom

