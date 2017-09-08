loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 GS Station Wagon 5dr (7 Seats)

£2,989
Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 TD5 GS Station Wagon 5dr (7 Seats) Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 120000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, 7 Seas, 2 Keys, MOT April 2018, Upgraded 17'' Alloy Wheels, Sunroof Front and Rear, Air Conditioning, Upgraded CD/Mp In Car Entertainment, Air Conditioning, 4 Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, 4 owners, Sunroof Manual, Alloy Wheels - 16in Polar, Alloy Wheels - 16in Pursuit, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Mid-Line ICE, Pursuit 16in Alloy Wheels. 7 seats, **NO ADMIN FEES** Viewing essential on this Land Rover, don't miss out! Contact one of our Vehicle Consultants to arrange a test drive, or just come along to pay us a visit. With over 350 used cars in stock we offer a wide selection to help meet YOUR requirements! All of our approved vehicles are HPI clear, with 5 days AVIVA drive away insurance available. We also offer a competitive Part Exchange against your old vehicle and have a wide range of warranties to suit your motoring needs. We can also source the best finance options available for you, 2,989

  • Ad ID
    315962
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
Prestige Motors Direct Ltd
WA128BG, Merseyside
United Kingdom

