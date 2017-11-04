loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 GS 7 seats FSH 18 STAMPS LEATHER 2 SUNROOFS

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 GS 7 seats FSH 18 STAMPS LEATHER 2 SUNROOFS Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 145000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

Just taken in px this lovely Discovery 2.5 GS 7 Seats Full Leather 2 Sunroofs Parrot Hands free Phone Electric Windows Remote Central Locking Chrome Door Handles CD Changer Alloys Serviced at 145,521 Miles On 4/11/17 Recent Parts Fitted Upper Lower Ball Joints Both Sides Front Spring Both Sides Chassis Wax Treated Stage 2 Remap KN Filter Light Guards Rear Step Excellent Condition Throughout For Its Age Must Be Seen Supplied With FSH 2 Keys Bookpack Previous Mots Any Trial Tel 07984 864053

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420728
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    145000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£3,450

CDA Car Sales
Doncaster, DN33QL, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!