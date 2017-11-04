LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 GS 7 seats FSH 18 STAMPS LEATHER 2 SUNROOFS

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 GS 7 seats FSH 18 STAMPS LEATHER 2 SUNROOFS Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 145000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: RED
Just taken in px this lovely Discovery 2.5 GS 7 Seats Full Leather 2 Sunroofs Parrot Hands free Phone Electric Windows Remote Central Locking Chrome Door Handles CD Changer Alloys Serviced at 145,521 Miles On 4/11/17 Recent Parts Fitted Upper Lower Ball Joints Both Sides Front Spring Both Sides Chassis Wax Treated Stage 2 Remap KN Filter Light Guards Rear Step Excellent Condition Throughout For Its Age Must Be Seen Supplied With FSH 2 Keys Bookpack Previous Mots Any Trial Tel 07984 864053
CDA Car Sales
Doncaster, DN33QL, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017