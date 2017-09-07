loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 GS 5dr (7 seat) Auto

£2,250
Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 GS 5dr (7 seat) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 136000 Engine Size: 2500 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, ''''7 SEATER''''SERVICE HISTORY''''7 SEATER''''AUTOMATIC''''IDEAL FOR THE WINTER''''FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY''''ANY TRIAL WELCOME''''OUTSTANDING CONDITION''''HURRY WONT BE HERE LONG'''', Upgrades - Paint Micatallic, 12 months warranty, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Air conditioning, Sunroof Manual (Glass Tilt Front/Rear), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Remote central locking. 7 seats, ''''''''OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK LOCATE 5 MINS FROM HEATHROW AIRPORT M25 JC13 WITH OVER 50 CARS AND VANS IN STOCK FINACE AVAILABLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED WWW.HEATHROWTRADESALES.CO.UK'''''''', LONDON'S LEADING USED DEALER, 2,250 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    314279
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    136000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2500
  • Engine Model
    2500
Heathrow Trade Sales
Feltham, TW148RW, Middlesex
United Kingdom

