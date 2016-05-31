LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 ES 5dr Auto - SUV 5 Seats

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 ES 5dr Auto - SUV 5 Seats Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 102296 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: Silver
2 Owners From New With MOT & Service History - One Of The World's Most Premium, Capable And Versatile SUVs -- Clearance Car Appointment Required -- - Twin Electrically Operated Glass Sunroofs, GPS Satellite Navigation System, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Luxurious Leather Upholstery, Front And Rear Electric Windows, Electrically Heated Windscreen
