LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 ES 5dr Auto - SUV 5 Seats

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 ES 5dr Auto - SUV 5 Seats Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 102296 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: Silver

2 Owners From New With MOT & Service History - One Of The World's Most Premium, Capable And Versatile SUVs -- Clearance Car Appointment Required -- - Twin Electrically Operated Glass Sunroofs, GPS Satellite Navigation System, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Luxurious Leather Upholstery, Front And Rear Electric Windows, Electrically Heated Windscreen

  • Ad ID
    408356
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    102296 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
£5,277

Carbase - Clearance
TA94HH, Somerset
United Kingdom

