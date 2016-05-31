loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 ES 5 seat Auto

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 ES 5 seat Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 130000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: BLUE GREY

FINISHED IN METALLIC BLUE GREY , COMPLIMENTED WITH CONTRASTING MAGNOLIA HIDE INTERIOR , A VERY SHARP WELL CARED FOR EXAMPLE THAT HAS WORN WELL . SHE HAS A GOOD HISTORY FILE . , Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroofs. , Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Alloy Wheels, Full Leather Interior, Immobiliser, Alarm

  • Ad ID
    406029
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    130000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
