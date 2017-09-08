LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 LANDMARK TD5 5d 136 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 LANDMARK TD5 5d 136 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 107400 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: GREEN
Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning, Alarm - Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Roof Rails, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Eleven, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sunroof Electric, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather
LRC 4x4
Congleton, CW122DS, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Land Rover is offering fans the chance to experience a full restoration ...
Eight classic cars, umpteen hours of television and two interesting char...