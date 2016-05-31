loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45032 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Heated windscreen, Heated front seats, Leather - Almond/Espresso, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Cruise control, Curtain airbags, ESP, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control, Trip computer, Voice control system, Trip computer, Service interval indicator, EPAS, Dynamic route guidance, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Cruise control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, USB connection, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, DAB Digital radio, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Audio Connectivity System, Rear wiper, Rear spoiler, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Power front/rear windows with global close, Heated windscreen washers, Heated rear windscreen, Headlight washers, Brunel tailgate finish, Body coloured bumpers, Automatic headlamp activation, Rear headrests, Rear centre head restraint, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights, Luggage cover, Luggage compartment lighting, Leather upholstery, Leather steering wheel, Isofix child seat preparation, Interior mood lighting, Illuminated glovebox, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Front head restraints, Front centre armrest, Footwell illumination, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Centre console storage with lid, Auxiliary heater, Auto climate control with air filtration, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 3 seat rear bench, 12V power point in luggage area, 12V power point front, Traction control, Seatbelt warning, Roll stability control, Hill start assist, Hill descent control, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Electronic parking brake, Drivers knee airbag, Driver and passenger airbags, ABS, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts, Remote central locking, Locking wheel nuts, Immobiliser, Alarm, Terrain Response, Diesel particulate filter, Satin brushed aluminium inserts

  • Ad ID
    415960
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45032 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
