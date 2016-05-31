loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20355 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

5+2 seating, Electric front seats, Lane Departure Warning, Digital radio (DAB), Keyless entry, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Fixed panoramic roof, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated and cooled seats, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Remote, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Loadspace cover, Loadspace stowage rails, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410179
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20355 mi
  • Doors
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£32,999

Carrs Land Rover Truro
Truro, TR49LD, Cornwall
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!