LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31405 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
5+2 seating, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Volumetric protection (alarm), Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated and cooled seats, Keyless entry, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Satellite navigation system, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Climate front seats, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Remote, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Loadspace cover, Loadspace stowage rails, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system
Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017