LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23132 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY
5+2 seating, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Powered tailgate, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, Two-zone climate control, Park Distance Control - front, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Advantage Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017