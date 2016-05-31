LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8372 Engine Size: 1685 Ext Color: Scotia Grey
Part-Leather, Ebony, 5+2 seating, Automatic headlights, Contrast roof - Black, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Parking aid, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, 19'' 'Style 1' alloy wheels, 9-speed automatic transmission, Leather steering wheel, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Trip computer, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017