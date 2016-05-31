LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2896 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White
Fuji White, Part-Leather, Ebony, 18'' alloy wheels, 7 seat configuration, Electric heated door mirrors, Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, TECH Pack, TFT display screen, Ambience lighting, Ambient interior lighting, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Efficient Driveline, Fixed panoramic roof, Full-colour navigation with touchscreen, Keyless entry, Rear parking aid, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Heated front seats, Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Tailgate finisher - 'Black', 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, SOS Assistance Call, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 9-speed automatic transmission, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Loadspace cover, Quartz Halogen headlights, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 30,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017