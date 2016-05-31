loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7500 Engine Size: Ext Color: Byron Blue

Land Rover Discovery Sport Finished in Byron Blue Specification Includes Part-Leather, Ebony, Privacy glass, TECH Pack, Xenon Pack, 13-pin X bar Detachable Towing Ball, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electronic Parking Brake, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Digital radio (DAB), 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fender power vents - 'Dark Atlas', Heated front windscreen, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 60:40 Split Rear Seat, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated front seats

  • Ad ID
    416019
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7500 mi
  • Doors
    5
Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

