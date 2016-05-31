LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4998 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey
Carpathian Grey, Leather, Ebony grained, 20'' alloy wheels, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Electric heated door mirrors, Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Ambient interior lighting, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Efficient Driveline, Fixed panoramic roof, Full-colour navigation with touchscreen, Rear parking aid, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, 7 seat configuration, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Bluetooth audio streaming, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Power seats - driver 6-way adjust, Power seats - passenger 6-way adjust, Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Tailgate finisher - 'Black', 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, SOS Assistance Call, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, 9-speed automatic transmission, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 34,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017