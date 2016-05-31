loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4202 Engine Size: Ext Color: Indus Silver

Accessories

Land Rover Discovery Sport Finished in Indus Silver Specification Includes Leather, Ebony grained, 5+2 seating, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Pedestrian Protection System, Service Plan, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering

  • Ad ID
    416020
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4202 mi
  • Doors
    5
£38,950

Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

