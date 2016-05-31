loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3979 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED

Accessories

DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Lane Departure Warning, Rear view camera, Tinted glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 19'' 'Style 1' alloy wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated steering wheel, Rear parking aid, Service Plan, Daytime running lights, Footwell illumination, Leather steering wheel, Mudflaps, 5+2 seating, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), 9-speed automatic transmission, Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409300
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3979 mi
  • Doors
    5
£36,489

Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom

