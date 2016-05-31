loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Loire Blue

PAS, 8' colour display screen, InControl touch navigation, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Our Discovery Sport has impressively low mileage, fantastic specification and only 1 previous owner. Call us today to arrange your test drive.

  • Ad ID
    411262
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

