LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 Ps HSE BLACK Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 Ps HSE BLACK Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20809 Engine Size: 1753 Ext Color: SILVER

Service plan remaining, DAB Digital Radio, Front Armrest, Sat Nav, LOW MILEAGE, Heated Windscreen, Electric Memory Seats, ONE OWNER FROM NEW, COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, 7 Seats , Black Leather Seats, Climate Control, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Heated Front Seats, Isofix, Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass

  • Ad ID
    401578
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20809 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1753
  • Engine Model
    1753
