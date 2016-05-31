LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16469 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Corris Grey
Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit, PAS, Traffic sign recognition, 8' colour display screen, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 1x USB charging point in 3rd row, 2 USB charging points in 2nd row, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Finished in Corris Grey with a Glacier Windsor Leather interior, This Discovery Sport looks great and Fitted with some fantastic equipment too!
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017