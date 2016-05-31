loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16469 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit, PAS, Traffic sign recognition, 8' colour display screen, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 1x USB charging point in 3rd row, 2 USB charging points in 2nd row, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Finished in Corris Grey with a Glacier Windsor Leather interior, This Discovery Sport looks great and Fitted with some fantastic equipment too!

  • Ad ID
    417875
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16469 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
