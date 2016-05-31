loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4015 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Front camera system, PAS, Speed limiter, Traffic sign recognition, InControl Touch pro navigation, Interactive Driver display, Pro services and wifi hotspot, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 2 USB charging points in 2nd row, 2 USB charging points in 3rd row, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, InControl protect, USB/iPod connection,Finished in Santorini Black with an Ebony interior, fitted with some great equipment and the fantastic 7 seat functionality.

  • Ad ID
    403023
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4015 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£54,000

Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

