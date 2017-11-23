loading Loading please wait....
2008 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 COMMERCIAL Diesel Manual

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 COMMERCIAL DIESEL MANUAL finished in Rimini Red with Grey Cloth interior, 86,000 miles and only 5 owners from new. This stunning example comes complete with a full service history, MOT to 12/7/18 and 3 months warranty.;;Features include 3 Month Warranty, Remote Locking, CD Player, Electric Windows, Four Wheel Drive, MOT.;;Only GBP 11,995 NO VAT;

3 Month Warranty CD Player Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive MOT Remote Locking

  • Ad ID
    404322
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/11/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    86000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 COMMERCIAL
£11,995

Lindsay Street, Kirriemuir
Kirriemuir, DD8 5AP, Angus
United Kingdom

