2008 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 COMMERCIAL Diesel Manual

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 COMMERCIAL DIESEL MANUAL finished in Rimini Red with Grey Cloth interior, 86,000 miles and only 5 owners from new. This stunning example comes complete with a full service history, MOT to 12/7/18 and 3 months warranty.;;Features include 3 Month Warranty, Remote Locking, CD Player, Electric Windows, Four Wheel Drive, MOT.;;Only GBP 11,995 NO VAT;
3 Month Warranty CD Player Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive MOT Remote Locking
Lindsay Street, Kirriemuir
Kirriemuir, DD8 5AP, Angus
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017