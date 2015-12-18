Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2] 18" Overfinch Alloys Premium Leather Momo Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Heated Seats 1 Owner Stunning Example

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer this beautifully presented Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]. Finished in Santorini Black with complimenting Premium Black Leather Upholstery with white Contrast Stitching, Grey Alcantara Roof Lining. This stunning example comes with a great specification to include 18" 5 Arm Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels with BF Goodrich Tyres, Alpine Stereo with Bluetooth, LED Headlights with KBX Grill, Factory Privacy, Side Bars, Momo Steering Wheel, Cubby Box Mud Flaps, Chequer Plate, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.