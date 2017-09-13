LAND ROVER DEFENDER XS Double Cab PickUp TDCi [2.2]

**** NO VAT! **** Genuine Low Mileage with Full Landrover Service History, Full XS Spec, 5 Seater, Black Half Leather Seats, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Electric Windows, ABS and Traction Control, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Alloy Wheels with Continental Tyres, XS Sidesteps, Alloy Chequerplate Sill Protectors, Rear Soft Top Canopy, Centre Cubbybox, Alpine CD Player with Bluetooth, Rear Loadspace Mat, fRont and Rear Flaps, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with Landrover Warranty Until December. Immaculate Condition Throughout. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender xs double-cab pickup tdci 2200cc green abs alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth half-leather heated-seats traction-control warranty 2014 diesel hands-free leather 4wd british
New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
