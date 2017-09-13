loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DEFENDER XS Double Cab PickUp TDCi [2.2]

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

**** NO VAT! **** Genuine Low Mileage with Full Landrover Service History, Full XS Spec, 5 Seater, Black Half Leather Seats, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Electric Windows, ABS and Traction Control, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Alloy Wheels with Continental Tyres, XS Sidesteps, Alloy Chequerplate Sill Protectors, Rear Soft Top Canopy, Centre Cubbybox, Alpine CD Player with Bluetooth, Rear Loadspace Mat, fRont and Rear Flaps, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with Landrover Warranty Until December. Immaculate Condition Throughout. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Accessories

land-rover defender xs double-cab pickup tdci 2200cc green abs alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth half-leather heated-seats traction-control warranty 2014 diesel hands-free leather 4wd british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324028
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
Email Dealer >>

New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed