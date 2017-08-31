Land Rover > Defender

car description

Representing the very best of a great British tradition (and accordingly highly collectable!), the Land Rover ‘Heritage’ 90, limited to just 400 in number is a stamp in time to the iconic Land Rover, and signifies the end of an era for the remarkable utilitarian motorcar.



This particular Heritage 90 was delivered new in November 2015 to its only owner, and has covered fewer than 350 miles! It’s still got the interior packaging to protect the central armrest and interior door handles, and even had the original wheels and tyres removed and the ones in the pictures married to the car to preserve the originals which have been safely stored. Both accompany the car when sold.



The specification chosen included tow bar, mud flaps, heated rear screen, front seat and headrest covers, front rubber over mats and, well, that’s about it really… But what more do you need!? Four passenger seats, manual gearbox, Hi and Lo range selector, diff lock and a bit of traction control and you’re just about ready to take to the road…



It is offered in exemplary condition as you would expect for a car which has covered only delivery mileage and is sold with full book pack, two sets of keys with fobs, V5C and both sets of wheels as aforementioned.