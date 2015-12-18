loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender

car description

Variant name:90 SWB Diesel ,Variant: XS Hard Top TDCi [2.2] Land Rover Defender XS Hard Top TDCi [2.2]

Accessories

PAS, 4 speakers, Single CD/radio including MP3/AUX with bluetooth, Body colour wheel arch mouldings, Brunel grille and headlamp surround, Folding rear step, Glazed rear doors, Headlamp levelling, Heated rear window and wash wipe, Plain hard top, Rear mudflaps, Side runners, Tinted glass, 8 lashing points for securing load, Air conditioning, Cargo area lining, Cup holders, Front and rear rubber floor mats, Leather steering wheel, Rear door stowage net, Vinyl hi line cubby box, Cold climate pack - Defender, Convenience Pack - Defender, Roof appointment pack - Defender, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric alarm with immobiliser and battery backed sounder, ABS + ETC, Diesel particulate filter, Full size spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415192
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    YT14LXS
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Owners
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
