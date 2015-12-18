Variant name:110 LWB Diesel ,Variant: XS Utility Wagon TDCi [2.2] Land Rover Defender XS Utility Wagon TDCi [2.2]
PAS, Single CD/radio including MP3/AUX with bluetooth, Body colour wheel arch mouldings, Brunel grille and headlamp surround, Front mud flaps, Glazed rear doors, Headlamp levelling, Heated rear window and wash wipe, Rear mudflaps, Side runners, Station wagon roof, Tinted glass, 8 lashing points for securing load, Air conditioning, Cargo area lining, Cup holders, Front and rear rubber floor mats, Leather steering wheel, Rear door stowage net, Vinyl hi line cubby box, Cold climate pack - Defender, Convenience Pack - Defender, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric alarm with immobiliser and battery backed sounder, ABS + ETC, Diesel particulate filter, Full size spare wheel
Dysart Road,Grantham,
NG31 7DD
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017
Jan 29, 2016
Dec 18, 2015