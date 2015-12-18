loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:90 SWB Diesel ,Variant: XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2] Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]

PAS, Single CD/radio including MP3/AUX with bluetooth, Body colour wheel arch mouldings, Folding rear step, Front mud flaps, Glazed rear doors, Headlamp levelling, Heated rear window and wash wipe, Rear mudflaps, Rear quarter windows, Station wagon roof, Tinted glass, 8 lashing points for securing load, Additional 3rd row seating, Air conditioning, Cargo area lining, Cup holders, Ebony headlining, Leather steering wheel, Luggage net, Rear door stowage net, Vinyl hi line cubby box, Cold climate pack - Defender, Convenience Pack - Defender, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric alarm with immobiliser and battery backed sounder, ABS + ETC, Diesel particulate filter, Dynamic stability control, Full size spare wheel

  • Ad ID
    414404
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    RX65RZD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    8894 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£37,980

5 Milton Gate,Oxford,Milton Park
OX14 4TX
United Kingdom

