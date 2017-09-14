loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender

Compare this car
£33,980
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:90 SWB Diesel ,Variant: XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2] Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]

Accessories

PAS, Single CD/radio including MP3/AUX with bluetooth, Body colour wheel arch mouldings, Brunel grille and headlamp surround, Folding rear step, Front mud flaps, Glazed rear doors, Headlamp levelling, Heated rear window and wash wipe, Rear mudflaps, Rear quarter windows, Side runners, Station wagon roof, Tinted glass, 8 lashing points for securing load, Additional 3rd row seating, Air conditioning, Cargo area lining, Cup holders, Delete bulkhead, Ebony headlining, Front and rear rubber floor mats, Leather steering wheel, Luggage net, Rear door stowage net, Vinyl hi line cubby box, Cold climate pack - Defender, Convenience Pack - Defender, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric alarm with immobiliser and battery backed sounder, ABS + ETC, Diesel particulate filter, Dynamic stability control, Full size spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324473
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    OV15LTJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    19214 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2015
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

5 Milton Gate,Oxford,Milton Park
OX14 4TX,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed